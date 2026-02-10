Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1227
Naptime
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1564
photos
114
followers
52
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
10th February 2026 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
owl
,
northern
,
saw-whet
,
owl"
,
saw-whet owl
,
george wyth state park
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful. This shoot is a winner
February 11th, 2026
Faye Turner
Beautiful capture fav
February 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
How gorgeous is this, I love this big ball of fluffy feathers!
February 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close