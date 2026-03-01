Sign up
Photo 1234
Photo 1234
Lil Miss
...was back in one of her favorite spots this morning in a tree with a canopy overhead. I didn't notice at first but she's caught a mouse and she was clutching it tight.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1572
photos
114
followers
52
following
338% complete
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
259
1234
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
1st March 2026 10:20am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
owl
,
raptor
,
red cedar
,
saw-whet
,
saw-whet owl
,
george wyth state park
,
northern saw-whet owl
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
March 2nd, 2026
