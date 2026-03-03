Young Eagle Looking Fierce

I usually delete pictures of Eagles when their built in eye protection is engaged which usually has a more milky or cloudy look. I thought this picture made him look like he had super powers!



The bald eagle's nictitating membrane is a transparent "third eyelid" that sweeps horizontally across the eye to provide protection, moisture, and cleaning while maintaining vision. This protective, milky film acts like goggles during high-speed dives, hunting, or windy conditions, shielding the cornea from debris and injury.

