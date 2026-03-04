Previous
Everywhere I Look...there they are! by bluemoon
Everywhere I Look...there they are!

4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
Photo Details

Sid ace
heck, they’re multiplying…! I’ve only ever seen one eagle (not bald, perhaps he had a wig on?) in me life, there’s you, millions of ‘em… I’m so envious...
March 5th, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
What an amazing capture, great photo.
March 5th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Awesome capture
March 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love this Paula, what a great capture! Everyone doing their own thing!
March 5th, 2026  
Randy Lubbering
Nice I love eagle watching
March 5th, 2026  
Babs ace
What an amazing shot.
March 5th, 2026  
