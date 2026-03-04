Sign up
Previous
Photo 1237
Everywhere I Look...there they are!
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
6
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1575
photos
114
followers
52
following
338% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
4th March 2026 3:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
eagles
,
raptor
,
bald eagles
,
george wyth state park
Sid
ace
heck, they’re multiplying…! I’ve only ever seen one eagle (not bald, perhaps he had a wig on?) in me life, there’s you, millions of ‘em… I’m so envious...
March 5th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
What an amazing capture, great photo.
March 5th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Awesome capture
March 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love this Paula, what a great capture! Everyone doing their own thing!
March 5th, 2026
Randy Lubbering
Nice I love eagle watching
March 5th, 2026
Babs
ace
What an amazing shot.
March 5th, 2026
