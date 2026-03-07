Sign up
Photo 1240
Buffleheads
Small but mighty fast! They exploded out of the water and took me by surprised. Tried to keep up with them but could have done a lot better with my panning.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
Tags
ducks
,
duck
,
bif
,
bufflehead
Harry J Benson
Wonderful capture
March 8th, 2026
