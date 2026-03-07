Previous
Buffleheads by bluemoon
Photo 1240

Buffleheads

Small but mighty fast! They exploded out of the water and took me by surprised. Tried to keep up with them but could have done a lot better with my panning.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful capture
March 8th, 2026  
