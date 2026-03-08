Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1241
Fish on the Fly
He swooped down and snatched this fish right up...I was surprised to see him start eating while flying.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1580
photos
114
followers
52
following
340% complete
View this month »
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
Latest from all albums
1235
1236
1237
1238
260
1239
1240
1241
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th March 2026 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
fish
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
bif
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
March 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close