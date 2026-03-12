Sign up
Photo 1245
Going in for the Kill
...and yes he did get the fish!
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
12th March 2026 10:09am
nature
wildlife
lake
fishing
eagle
bif
golden eagle
george wyth state park
Danette Thompson
ace
Wow!
March 13th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
March 13th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Excellent action photo
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Awesome!
March 13th, 2026
