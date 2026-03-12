Previous
Going in for the Kill by bluemoon
Going in for the Kill

...and yes he did get the fish!
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
Danette Thompson
Wow!
March 13th, 2026  
Corinne C
Amazing capture
March 13th, 2026  
Harry J Benson
Excellent action photo
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones
Awesome!
March 13th, 2026  
