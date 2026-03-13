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Previous
Photo 1246
Gone Fishin
I've spent so much time watching the Eagles this week and I've taken a boatload of pictures. No need to comment on all these. There's a blizzard coming this weekend so I'll be going out again while I can still get to the lake.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th March 2026 4:04pm
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nature
,
wildlife
,
fish
,
lake
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
bif
,
george wyth state park
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fabulous shot!
March 14th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
incredible capture!
March 14th, 2026
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