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Gone Fishin by bluemoon
Photo 1246

Gone Fishin

I've spent so much time watching the Eagles this week and I've taken a boatload of pictures. No need to comment on all these. There's a blizzard coming this weekend so I'll be going out again while I can still get to the lake.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Fabulous shot!
March 14th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
incredible capture!
March 14th, 2026  
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