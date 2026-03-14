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Previous
Photo 1247
Bad Day for the Fish
So many Seagulls, Pelicans and a few Eagles out fishing today...it was definitely a bad day for the fish population.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
14th March 2026 4:08pm
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nature
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wildlife
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bird
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fish
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gull
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seagull
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george wyth state park
amyK
ace
Super timing complete with splashes; that’s a mouthful!
March 15th, 2026
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