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Bad Day for the Fish by bluemoon
Photo 1247

Bad Day for the Fish

So many Seagulls, Pelicans and a few Eagles out fishing today...it was definitely a bad day for the fish population.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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amyK ace
Super timing complete with splashes; that’s a mouthful!
March 15th, 2026  
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