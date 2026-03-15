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Previous
Photo 1248
Eye on the Target
As soon those legs come down you can bet on him catching a fish! They rarely miss!
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1587
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th March 2026 3:56pm
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nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
fishing
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
bif
Julie Ryan
ace
Awesome capture
March 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Brilliant capture!
March 16th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Excellent
March 16th, 2026
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