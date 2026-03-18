Two of a Kind

The Pelicans have come back with a vengeance...there must be hundreds of them out on the lake...usually too far off to get a decernt picture. These guys were sitting on a sandbar soaking up thesun and 53 degree day so I snuck up as close as I dare to get a shot of them.



The bump on an American White Pelican's bill is a seasonal, horn-like growth called a caruncle or nuptial tubercle. Appearing on both males and females during breeding season (spring), it is a temporary, keratinous structure used as an ornamental mating display to attract a partner, which falls off after eggs are laid.



Key Facts About the Pelican Caruncle:



Purpose: It acts as a visual signal of breeding readiness.



Duration: Grows in early spring and sheds once mating/nesting is complete.



Appearance: Both sexes grow them, though they vary in size.



Species Specific: The American White Pelican is the only pelican species that develops this feature.



Not a Health Issue: While it looks like a strange growth, it is a natural part of their hormonal breeding cycle.



This ornamental structure and the accompanying, brighter orange bill color are often referred to as part of their "nuptial plumage" or breeding, colorful display.

