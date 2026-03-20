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Twofer by bluemoon
Photo 1253

Twofer

20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Corinne C ace
Wow stunning!
March 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible! Tack sharp, and lovely light through the wings and tails.
March 21st, 2026  
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