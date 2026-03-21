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The Ladies Man by bluemoon
Photo 1254

The Ladies Man

...and he was really workin it for the 6 or 7 hens in the area. He seemed so out of place...I'm all happy about Spring and shorebirds and he shows up & takes me back to November.

21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
March 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 22nd, 2026  
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