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Lesser Scaups by bluemoon
Photo 1257

Lesser Scaups

At least I think that's what they are. There are also Greater Scaups that look much the same but the male's head has more of a green tint whereas the Lesser leans more purple.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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