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Previous
Photo 1257
Lesser Scaups
At least I think that's what they are. There are also Greater Scaups that look much the same but the male's head has more of a green tint whereas the Lesser leans more purple.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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365
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NIKON Z 9
Taken
25th March 2026 4:00pm
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nature
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ducks
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lesser scaup
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