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Previous
Photo 1259
Pelican Being Graceful
They aren't usually all that graceful, especially when landing and take off but there were a lot of them serenely floating around the lake without a care in the world.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Paula Fontanini
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@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z 9
Taken
25th March 2026 4:27pm
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Life Thru My Lens
Great capture.
March 28th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nice detail
March 28th, 2026
Jerzy
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Such a beautiful capture. I must be used to the brown/grey Pelicans that are not as good looking as this one.
I edited the previous image comment slightly :-)
March 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautiful
March 28th, 2026
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I edited the previous image comment slightly :-)