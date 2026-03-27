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Pelican Being Graceful by bluemoon
Photo 1259

Pelican Being Graceful

They aren't usually all that graceful, especially when landing and take off but there were a lot of them serenely floating around the lake without a care in the world.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Life Thru My Lens
Great capture.
March 28th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice detail
March 28th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Such a beautiful capture. I must be used to the brown/grey Pelicans that are not as good looking as this one.
I edited the previous image comment slightly :-)
March 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 28th, 2026  
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