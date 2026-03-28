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Previous
Photo 1260
Catching Fish is Easy Peasy!
There are not many Eagles left at the lake, most of the Pelicans have moved on but a few Seagulls were back today. I'm really going to miss all the activity of the last few weeks after they're all gone!
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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365
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NIKON Z 9
Taken
28th March 2026 5:11pm
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nature
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wildlife
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fish
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bald eagle
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raptor
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bif
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george wyth state park
Harry J Benson
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Good action capture
March 29th, 2026
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