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Swallows are Back! by bluemoon
Photo 1261

Swallows are Back!

Swarms of Swallows in the sky and skimming over the lake the last few days. These are without a doubt, the most challenging bird for me to capture. They are insanely fast and are constantly dipping and swerving so even though it's difficult to get a decent shot it's really good target practice for your panning skills. This is my favorite part of bird photography...the challenge of chasing down birds in flight and getting a sharp shot out of it! For every useable image considerably more get deleted.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful capture
March 30th, 2026  
Beverley ace
You are sooo good at capturing your birds…. This is such a beauty.
I love swallows they are so grateful…. Beautiful photo
March 30th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Great in-flight shot! Caught at a very nice angle. these guys are so fast.
March 30th, 2026  
Mark Prince ace
Oh, that's very nicely caught.
March 30th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured, I can remember trying to catch these was left with sky pics or parts of a bird. Fabulous! fav!
March 30th, 2026  
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