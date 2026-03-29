Swallows are Back!

Swarms of Swallows in the sky and skimming over the lake the last few days. These are without a doubt, the most challenging bird for me to capture. They are insanely fast and are constantly dipping and swerving so even though it's difficult to get a decent shot it's really good target practice for your panning skills. This is my favorite part of bird photography...the challenge of chasing down birds in flight and getting a sharp shot out of it! For every useable image considerably more get deleted.