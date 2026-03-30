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Photo 1262
Preening Pelicans
The number of Pelicans was up again, I'm beginning to think they've decided to stay. This is just a small group that was preening on the waters edge...there were a lot more out on the lake.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
31st March 2026 7:49am
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nature
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wildlife
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water
,
bird
,
pelican
,
american white pelican
,
george wyth state park
,
pelicans'
Louise & Ken
ace
What joy you must feel in photographing them!
April 1st, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Good capture
April 1st, 2026
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