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Preening Pelicans by bluemoon
Photo 1262

Preening Pelicans

The number of Pelicans was up again, I'm beginning to think they've decided to stay. This is just a small group that was preening on the waters edge...there were a lot more out on the lake.

30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
What joy you must feel in photographing them!
April 1st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good capture
April 1st, 2026  
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