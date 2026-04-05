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Can You Back up a Little Bit? by bluemoon
Photo 1268

Can You Back up a Little Bit?

I was tracking him as he seemed ready to dive for a fish in the lake below but I wasn't paying attention to the fact that I totally clipped his wings. So here's an unintentional up-close shot of him.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
But still an amazing shot
April 6th, 2026  
amyK ace
I like the detail on that facial expression
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is so marvelous
April 7th, 2026  
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