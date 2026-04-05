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Photo 1268
Can You Back up a Little Bit?
I was tracking him as he seemed ready to dive for a fish in the lake below but I wasn't paying attention to the fact that I totally clipped his wings. So here's an unintentional up-close shot of him.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
5th April 2026 8:46am
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nature
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wildlife
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bird
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eagle
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bald eagle
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bif
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immature bald eagle
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george wyth state park
Danette Thompson
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But still an amazing shot
April 6th, 2026
amyK
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I like the detail on that facial expression
April 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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This is so marvelous
April 7th, 2026
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