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Previous
Photo 1270
The Art of Stillness
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1612
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117
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53
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347% complete
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th April 2026 9:48am
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Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
hickory hills
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