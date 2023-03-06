Sign up
57 / 365
Meet Grace!
Not the most graceful bird I've ever seen. I had to google her...it looks like she's a Bufflehead...a first for me!
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
0
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
641
photos
40
followers
37
following
15% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
3rd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
6th March 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
lake
,
iowa
,
bufflehead
,
george wyth state park
