168 / 365
Disgusted Eagle
I can totally relate to his look of disgust at this weather. I picture him with his wings crossed over his chest, tapping his foot and almost rolling his eyes as he watched the snow fall.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
651
photos
41
followers
38
following
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
422
58
166
423
424
167
168
425
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2nd Album
Taken
11th March 2023 4:13pm
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
nikon
,
winter
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
OMG I burst out laughing!
March 12th, 2023
