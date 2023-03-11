Previous
Disgusted Eagle by bluemoon
168 / 365

Disgusted Eagle

I can totally relate to his look of disgust at this weather. I picture him with his wings crossed over his chest, tapping his foot and almost rolling his eyes as he watched the snow fall.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
OMG I burst out laughing!
March 12th, 2023  
