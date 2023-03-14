Sign up
169 / 365
Woodie
My one and only sighting of a Wood Duck. I would have preferred a head shot rather than this rear-end shot but it wasn't to be! They are so bright next to the other ducks & geese that they almost look like a decoy.
This is an extra from March 6th.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Tags
nature
,
nikon
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
duck
,
wood
,
iowa
