175 / 365
First Full Day of Spring?
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
21st March 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
bare
,
swamp
Bucktree
ace
Doesn’t look like spring but a fabulous image. Excellent reflection and fallen timbers. Love the tones and clarity.
March 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what an image!
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely and the reflections
March 22nd, 2023
