Polar Plunge by bluemoon
180 / 365

Polar Plunge

Not all that warm today to go wading...only 33 degrees.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Bucktree ace
Great shot. Good thing they have good circulation in their feet and legs.
March 27th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Brrr. Hope he gets some fish
March 27th, 2023  
