180 / 365
Polar Plunge
Not all that warm today to go wading...only 33 degrees.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
26th March 2023 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Great shot. Good thing they have good circulation in their feet and legs.
March 27th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Brrr. Hope he gets some fish
March 27th, 2023
