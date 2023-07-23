Sign up
202 / 365
More Slime!
I heard these otters before actually spotting them. Under the boat ramp I heard this odd squeaking and then they headed into the water. There were 2 adults and 4 young ones. The others disappeared into the muck!
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
algae
,
slime
,
river otters
,
otters'
