Previous
More Slime! by bluemoon
202 / 365

More Slime!

I heard these otters before actually spotting them. Under the boat ramp I heard this odd squeaking and then they headed into the water. There were 2 adults and 4 young ones. The others disappeared into the muck!
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise