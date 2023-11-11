Previous
Female Northern Shoveler by bluemoon
218 / 365

Female Northern Shoveler

Lots of strange ducks in the area lately. I love migration, you just never know what's going to show up!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely image
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise