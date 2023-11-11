Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
218 / 365
Female Northern Shoveler
Lots of strange ducks in the area lately. I love migration, you just never know what's going to show up!
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
942
photos
74
followers
60
following
59% complete
View this month »
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Latest from all albums
645
646
647
648
649
650
218
651
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
11th November 2023 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
lake
,
george wyth state park
,
northern shoveler
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
November 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close