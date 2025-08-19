Previous
Let's Play by bluemoon
Let's Play

...can you find the bird?

This was an attempt to save a picture that I should have immediately sent to the recycle bin. Instead I went down the editing rabbit hole trying to fix it, but I just couldn't get the image I was going for!
Paula Fontanini

KV ace
Love the light… it adds an air of mystery.
August 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I see him, Gorgeous play
August 21st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Nice lighting!
August 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Cool light and capture
August 21st, 2025  
