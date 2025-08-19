Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
254 / 365
Let's Play
...can you find the bird?
This was an attempt to save a picture that I should have immediately sent to the recycle bin. Instead I went down the editing rabbit hole trying to fix it, but I just couldn't get the image I was going for!
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1436
photos
108
followers
47
following
69% complete
View this month »
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Latest from all albums
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
254
1102
1103
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th August 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
sunlight
,
bird
,
&
,
bw
,
bif
KV
ace
Love the light… it adds an air of mystery.
August 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I see him, Gorgeous play
August 21st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice lighting!
August 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Cool light and capture
August 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close