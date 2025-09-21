Sign up
255 / 365
Snake Lost This Fight!
Junior WINS and the adult flies off. This shot is barely in focus but it tells the story! :)
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
snake
,
vulture
,
raptor
,
juvenile
,
turkey vulture
,
bird of prey
,
hickory hills
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
September 22nd, 2025
