257 / 365
Eagle #2
Taken Saturday morning, there were 2 Bald Eagles sitting in the same tree but too far apart to get in one shot.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
nature
wildlife
bird
eagle
bald eagle
raptor
george wyth state park
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture!
November 11th, 2025
Bill Ososki
ace
Gorgeous work!
November 11th, 2025
