I'm Talkin To YOU! by bluemoon
I'm Talkin To YOU!

I'm guessing it was the male that flew off and she was giving him heck when he left!! This might qualify as a screamin Eagle!!
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
*lynn ace
wow, what a great capture!
November 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
He looks very bossy fav
November 18th, 2025  
