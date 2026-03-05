Aerial Combat

This is a supercrap photo NO comments necessary. I'm putting it in my extras folder just because I had to document this Eagle warfare or maybe they were playing. I used my longest lens at it's farthest reach, I edited the you-know-what out of it to try and salvage it. These guys were flying way up high in the clouds...at first the were flying side by side and then the one flipped upside down with their talons touching. I just held my breath waiting for him to fall out of the sky! Anyway, please don't look too close! :)



I have never seen so many Eagles ever and there seems to be more immature than adults! Every area of the park, in the lakes there are Eagles. Sometimes 7 or 8 sitting in multiple trees and 3 or 4 are on the ice. The only downsize is they aren't always easily accessible, so close, yet so far away. It's crazy but they probably won't be this visible in such numbers soon.