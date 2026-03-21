Previous
The Ladies Man by bluemoon
263 / 365

The Ladies Man

...and he was really workin it for the 6 or 7 hens in the area. He seemed so out of place...I'm all happy about Spring and shorebirds and he shows up & takes me back to November.

21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
March 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
super moment captured...
March 22nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
That is a big Tom
March 22nd, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
He’s quite handsome
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact