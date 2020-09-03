disc brake

I am waiting for a 7artisans' 50mm lens that I ordered from Amazon warehouse (because budget). In the meantime I've noticed a lot of articles espousing the "nifty fifty" and how great it is to shoot with a 50mm. How you have to get close to your subject. So yesterday I ended up in the garage with my current 16/55 kit lens and decided to see what I could find. The bikes are hanging from the rafters. I figured that was a good opportunity to get a perspective on a bike that you don't normally get.



What I like about this one: The detail (love the fraying on the cable); the lines leading to the center; the blurred tire of the second bike in the background; the light (flash on camera at about 10 degrees, plus evening light coming into the garage from the right-hand side).