Heron by bmaddock
9 / 365

Heron

Sometimes even the fails are okay. Tried to get this heron in flight, but it wasn't in focus. Still liked the result after converting to B&W.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Bob Maddock

@bmaddock
