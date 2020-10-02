Previous
maple after rain by bmaddock
36 / 365

maple after rain

the trees are reaching peak color here. strong rains can strip the leaves pretty quickly, plunging us into Stick Season
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Bob Maddock

@bmaddock
9% complete

