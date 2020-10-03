Previous
apple crates by bmaddock
37 / 365

apple crates

Apple picking at Chapin Orchard, Essex Center, VT. This looked fine in both color and B&W, but the color shot was too big to upload. Some graduated filter on the left to dial back some glare on a few of the crates.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Bob Maddock

PhylM-S ace
Great tones and soft shadows contrast nicely with the shape of the crates. Makes for a shot full of interest.
October 3rd, 2020  
Caroline ace
Wonderful lighting and detail. Fav
October 4th, 2020  
