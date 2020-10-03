Sign up
Previous
Next
37 / 365
apple crates
Apple picking at Chapin Orchard, Essex Center, VT. This looked fine in both color and B&W, but the color shot was too big to upload. Some graduated filter on the left to dial back some glare on a few of the crates.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
2
1
Bob Maddock
@bmaddock
37
photos
3
followers
3
following
10% complete
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
3rd October 2020 2:54pm
Tags
b&w
,
still life
,
theme-seasons
PhylM-S
ace
Great tones and soft shadows contrast nicely with the shape of the crates. Makes for a shot full of interest.
October 3rd, 2020
Caroline
ace
Wonderful lighting and detail. Fav
October 4th, 2020
