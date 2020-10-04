Previous
Lake Iroquois by bmaddock
38 / 365

Lake Iroquois

Spent today kayaking Lake Iroquois and photographing Vermont in her finest autumn colors.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Bob Maddock

@bmaddock
