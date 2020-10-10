Previous
almost usable by bmaddock
almost usable

A busy weekend kept me from away from the camera, mostly. Here's a shot from 10/8 that didn't quite work, mostly because of the car. I liked the colors, the various lines, and even the pedestrian sign in the left third line. But that stupid car...
Bob Maddock

moni kozi
the car was part of the moment. the shot is very beautiful!
October 12th, 2020  
