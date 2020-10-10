Sign up
almost usable
A busy weekend kept me from away from the camera, mostly. Here's a shot from 10/8 that didn't quite work, mostly because of the car. I liked the colors, the various lines, and even the pedestrian sign in the left third line. But that stupid car...
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
3
1
1
365
ILCE-6300
8th October 2020 5:12pm
moni kozi
the car was part of the moment. the shot is very beautiful!
October 12th, 2020
