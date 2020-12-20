Previous
Tree on Hilltop Trail, Macrae Farm Park (#1) by bmaddock
114 / 365

Tree on Hilltop Trail, Macrae Farm Park (#1)

Cheating to catch up by posting three photos today. My efforts to capture an interesting tree, as well as Mount Mansfield. Stupid idea.

Here I forgot a basic tenet of composition: Have a clearly defined subject, and a background. Can you tell what is the subject of this photo? I can't. Might be the mountain. Might be the tree. Sheesh.
Bob Maddock

@bmaddock
