Previous
Next
Tree on Hilltop Trail, Macrae Farm Park (#2) by bmaddock
115 / 365

Tree on Hilltop Trail, Macrae Farm Park (#2)

Cheating to catch up by posting three photos today. My efforts to capture an interesting tree, as well as Mount Mansfield. Stupid idea.

A little better on this one. Cropped to follow the vertical lines of the tree. Photo actually has a subject. But I don't like the way Mansfield is lost in the background.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Bob Maddock

ace
@bmaddock
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise