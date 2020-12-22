Previous
Tree on Hilltop Trail, Macrae Farm Park (#3) by bmaddock
116 / 365

Tree on Hilltop Trail, Macrae Farm Park (#3)

Cheating to catch up by posting three photos today. My efforts to capture an interesting tree, as well as Mount Mansfield. Stupid idea.

This is the one I found most satisfying. It's a photo of a tree. Oh, there's a mountain in the background. Neat.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Bob Maddock

@bmaddock
Photo Details

