Tree on Hilltop Trail, Macrae Farm Park (#3)
Cheating to catch up by posting three photos today. My efforts to capture an interesting tree, as well as Mount Mansfield. Stupid idea.
This is the one I found most satisfying. It's a photo of a tree. Oh, there's a mountain in the background. Neat.
22nd December 2020
Bob Maddock
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
trees
