178 / 365
silver
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
2
0
Tags
flower
,
macro
moni kozi
is this a natural flower? those petals... great macro!
February 22nd, 2021
Bob Maddock
ace
@monikozi
thanks, moni. this is a spider plant. I had no idea how silvery the petals are until I took this shot. the blooms only last about a day before dropping off ... or getting eaten by a cat.
February 22nd, 2021
