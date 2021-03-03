Previous
derelict 27 by bmaddock
187 / 365

derelict 27

deconstruction has slowly continued throughout the winter months. every time i think there's nothing left to remove, i discover that there is.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Bob Maddock

