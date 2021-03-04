Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
188 / 365
allium 04
Garlic on a block of pink salt. I didn't like how this looked in color, but the B&W treatment produced what I thought was some interesting contrast.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bob Maddock
ace
@bmaddock
188
photos
25
followers
21
following
51% complete
View this month »
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st March 2021 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
food
moni kozi
Great shapes and textures. I like it very much.
March 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close