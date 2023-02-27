Previous
Northern Shovelers by bmiller03
Northern Shovelers

Found this cute couple at the Black Point Wildlife Drive at Merritt Island Nature preserve
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Brian

@bmiller03
