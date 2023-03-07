Previous
Barn Swallow by bmiller03
Barn Swallow

First time seeing one. I see Tree Swallows all the time. This one was nice enough to sit still so I could get a photo.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Brian

@bmiller03
