Common Yellowthroat by bmiller03
73 / 365

Common Yellowthroat

This is my last photo for a week. I leave for Portugal tomorrow. I will catch up when I get home.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Brian

@bmiller03
Paula Fontanini ace
What a pretty little bird! ENJOY your trip!
March 16th, 2023  
