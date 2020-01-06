Previous
Next
Studying During Break by bnrmartin
Photo 2928

Studying During Break

Sky may be on break but she has been bunkered down for hours and hours each day studying for her upcoming MCAT exam. I admire her dedication because taking an eight hour exam is crazy!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 2,900 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise