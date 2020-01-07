Previous
Before and After by bnrmartin
Photo 2929

Before and After

After years of hating the gold fabric on my grandfather's club chair, I finally got it reupolstered. I love now!
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
